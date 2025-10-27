Man pleads guilty to racist and homophobic graffiti in East Sussex

A man has pleaded guilty after he uploaded a video to social media filming himself spray-painting Islamophobic and homophobic comments in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said that on September 18, the video was identified, linking to graffiti sprayed on a wall at Old Steine on September 9.

His handwriting was also linked to further similar graffiti committed on September 10 and 11 in St James's Street and New Road, the force confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police conducted enquiries, and a 49-year-old man was arrested on October 9 and taken to custody.

A man has pleaded guilty after he uploaded a video to social media filming himself spray-painting Islamophobic and homophobic comments in East Sussex.

"The following day, on October 10, John McMillan, who also goes by the name Johnny Crew, of Lavender Street in Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court, charged with three counts of criminal damage, and three counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage.

"McMillan pleaded guilty to the offences, and was bailed from court with conditions, ahead of his sentencing, scheduled for December 19.”

Police Sergeant Daniel Gallichan, of the Hotspot Policing Team, said: "McMillan filmed himself committing an offence and shared the video on Instagram in an attempt to cause further harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evidence in this case was clear and indisputable, leaving him with no option but to plead guilty to all charges.

"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously. Everyone in Brighton and Hove deserves to feel safe, respected, and free from abuse or discrimination."