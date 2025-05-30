Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child in Crawley
A man has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a young girl in Crawley.
Robert Collins pleaded guilty – to the sexual assault of a child – on the first day of a crown court trial on May 6, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.
The 33-year-old – of Maresfield Road, Brighton – had been charged with committing the offence in Crawley.
The CPS added: “Sentencing, including pre-sentencing reports, will take place on July 10, at Lewes Crown Court.”