Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child in Crawley

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 16:08 BST

A man has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a young girl in Crawley.

Robert Collins pleaded guilty – to the sexual assault of a child – on the first day of a crown court trial on May 6, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

The 33-year-old – of Maresfield Road, Brighton – had been charged with committing the offence in Crawley.

The CPS added: “Sentencing, including pre-sentencing reports, will take place on July 10, at Lewes Crown Court.”

