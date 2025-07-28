Man 'punched in the face' at Brighton McDonald's

Sussex Police have released a photo of a man they wish to speak with following the assault at Brighton Marina.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 46-year-old man was punched in the face, which led to a cut to his cheek and his glasses smashed in an altercation just minutes into Sunday morning (July 20).

“We are trying to identify this man in relation to our investigation. He was with a friend, both were aged between 20 and 30 and smartly dressed.

“If you recognise him and know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting serial 28 of 20/7.”