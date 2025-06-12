Man 'punched in the face' following Hastings pub altercation
A man was ‘punched in the face’ following an altercation at The London Trader pub, East Beach Street, on Sunday, March 2, according to Hastings Police.
The force has now released a CCTV photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “A man was punched in the face following an altercation at The London Trader pub in East Beach Street.
"The suspect left the area shortly before we arrived at the scene,”
“If you recognise the man in the image or have any information or footage of the incident, which happened on Sunday 2 March at about 7.30pm, please report online or phone 101 quoting 1045 of 02/03.”