Man quizzed over drugs after Seaford town centre arrest
A man seen 'acting suspiciously' in Seaford town centre fled when officers approached him, but he was later arrested and a quantity of drugs siezed.
Uniformed and plain clothes officers attended the incident on Upper Belgrave Road, Seaford yesterday afternoon (12th January).
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing and Neighbourhood Enforcement Teams were on patrol when a male was seen to be acting suspiciously in the town centre.
When police officers attempted to stop the male a short time later, he ran away. However he was unsuccessful in his attempts to escape and was swiftly detained by police. Following this, a quantity of drugs were located and the male was arrested.
A spokesperson for the force, said: "The male spent the night in custody and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. We'd like to thank the nearby residents and members of the public for their patience whilst officers dealt with the incident.
"There is a common belief that drug dealing and drug use only affects those directly involved, however it has a huge impact on the wider community. It can often be the cause of a number of other incidents ranging from anti-social behaviour to vehicle crime and burglaries. If you have information about drug use or dealing, we encourage you to let us know. You can do this by calling 101, by visiting our website, or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers."