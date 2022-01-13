Man quizzed over drugs after Seaford town centre arrest

News

Uniformed and plain clothes officers attended the incident on Upper Belgrave Road, Seaford yesterday afternoon (12th January).

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing and Neighbourhood Enforcement Teams were on patrol when a male was seen to be acting suspiciously in the town centre.

When police officers attempted to stop the male a short time later, he ran away. However he was unsuccessful in his attempts to escape and was swiftly detained by police. Following this, a quantity of drugs were located and the male was arrested.

A spokesperson for the force, said: "The male spent the night in custody and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. We'd like to thank the nearby residents and members of the public for their patience whilst officers dealt with the incident.