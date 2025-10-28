Man ‘racially abused’ by woman in Crawley
The force said a 50-year-old man reported being abused in front of cars parked outside the shops in Pelham Place, Broadfield, at around 11.15am on Monday, September.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help police with their enquiries into a racially aggravated public order incident in Broadfield, Crawley?
“We are appealing for witnesses after a 50-year-old man reported being racially abused by a woman in front of cars parked outside the shops in Pelham Place.
“The incident is alleged to have occurred at around 11:15am on Monday 15 September.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 513 of 17/09.”