Man ‘racially abused’ by woman in Crawley

Published 28th Oct 2025
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was ‘racially abused’ by a woman in Crawley.

The force said a 50-year-old man reported being abused in front of cars parked outside the shops in Pelham Place, Broadfield, at around 11.15am on Monday, September.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help police with their enquiries into a racially aggravated public order incident in Broadfield, Crawley?

“The incident is alleged to have occurred at around 11:15am on Monday 15 September.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 513 of 17/09.”

