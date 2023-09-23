A man was racially abused on a bus in Sussex, police said today (Saturday, September 23).

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Police said the man was racially abused on a bus in Brighton.

The incident occurred while the bus – believed to be number 28 or 29 – was travelling past The Level around 4.43pm on Saturday, September 2, police said.

Sussex Police said both the suspect and the victim were sat on the ground floor close to the disabled seats at the time, and officers are particularly keen to hear from a woman in a white top who may have witnessed it.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s, of medium build, and in a wheelchair. He had a grey goatee beard, was wearing a long-sleeved checked shirt and was carrying a backpack. He also wore a bandana over his head covering his hair.