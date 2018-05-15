Man 'released under investigation' after Seaford death of Yapton mum

A Littlehampton man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old woman from Yapton at a Seaford campsite has been released under investigation.

In a statement, police said the man, 28, who was detained shortly after the death has been questioned and released from police custody while further enquiries take place.

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team launched a murder investigation after the suspicious death of a woman, who has been named by police as Sarah Clayton from Yapton, at the Buckle caravan and camping site in Marine Parade over the weekend.

Detective chief inspector Emma Heater said: "A post mortem has been conducted and at this time the cause of death cannot be ascertained. Further investigations will have to be undertaken and these will take a number of weeks.

"We have family liaison officers supporting the family of Sarah and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time."

It comes as a friend paid tribute to the 'wonderful mum' and 'beautiful friend'.

Anyone with information who was at the camp site, particularly any dog walkers or other pedestrians who used a footpath through the site during the early hours of Sunday (May 13), and people who were there to attend a 50th birthday party over the weekend are asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Cobblestone, police added.