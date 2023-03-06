Man remains in police custody over ‘intentional strangulation’ in Eastbourne park during daylight hours

Police were called to an incident in Hampden Park between 2.20pm-2.30pm on February 25.
Police say a woman had been approached by a man not known to her as she walked her dog near the perimeter footpath by Decoy Drive. She has been receiving support from specially-trained officers since.
A man was arrested at East Dean Road on suspicion of assault that same day.
Now police have confirmed 28-year-old Lewis Wood, of no fixed address, was charged with intentional strangulation (contrary to section 75A of the Serious Crime Act 2015) and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence (under section 62 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003).
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 27, where he was remanded in custody, to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 27.
Police want to hear from anyone who saw anything. A police spokesperson said although this was an isolated incident, officers have been carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance ever since.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online and quote serial 715 of 25/02. Support and advice for those affected by incidents of violence against women and girls is available on the Sussex Police website.