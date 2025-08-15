Man remanded after cannabis factory is discovered in East Sussex

A man has been charged and remanded for being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday morning (August 13), a warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment.

Sussex Police said a search of the premises was also undertaken, and a man was found inside the address and arrested in connection with ongoing enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later the same day Hung Nguyen, 39, of Wish Road, Hove, was charged with abstracting/using electricity without authority, obstruct/resisting a constable in the execution of duty, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, and for being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug.

A warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said Nguyen was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 15).

At his hearing, he was remanded in custody.

Police are continuing to undertake enquiries, and ask that if you have any information to support the investigation, you can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/08.