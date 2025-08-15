Man remanded after cannabis factory is discovered in East Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
A man has been charged and remanded for being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis in East Sussex.

On Wednesday morning (August 13), a warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment.

Most Popular

Sussex Police said a search of the premises was also undertaken, and a man was found inside the address and arrested in connection with ongoing enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Later the same day Hung Nguyen, 39, of Wish Road, Hove, was charged with abstracting/using electricity without authority, obstruct/resisting a constable in the execution of duty, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, and for being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug.

A warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
A warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said Nguyen was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 15).

At his hearing, he was remanded in custody.

Police are continuing to undertake enquiries, and ask that if you have any information to support the investigation, you can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/08.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice