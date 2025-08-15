Man remanded after cannabis factory is discovered in East Sussex
On Wednesday morning (August 13), a warrant was executed at an address in Wish Road, Hove, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants and equipment.
Sussex Police said a search of the premises was also undertaken, and a man was found inside the address and arrested in connection with ongoing enquiries.
Later the same day Hung Nguyen, 39, of Wish Road, Hove, was charged with abstracting/using electricity without authority, obstruct/resisting a constable in the execution of duty, being concerned in the production of a class B drug, and for being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug.
Sussex Police said Nguyen was remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 15).
At his hearing, he was remanded in custody.
Police are continuing to undertake enquiries, and ask that if you have any information to support the investigation, you can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/08.