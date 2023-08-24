BREAKING
Man remanded in custody after Eastbourne robberies

Police investigating a series of robberies in Eastbourne have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incidents.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:01 BST

At 10.40pm on Wednesday August 16, officers were called to a robbery at Boss Man Booze in Grove Road.

On Saturday, August 19, at 3.30pm, police responded to a robbery at WH Smith in Terminus Road.

And on Sunday, August 20, police attended Tesco Express in Seaside Road after a report of a robbery at 1.20pm.

Elliott Moore, 31, of College Road, Eastbourne, was arrested on Tuesday (August 22) and later charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of being in possession of a bladed article.

He has also been charged in relation to a burglary at Coop in Cornfield Road at 7.53am on Sunday, August 20.

Moore appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 23) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed on Wednesday 20 September.