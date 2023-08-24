Police investigating a series of robberies in Eastbourne have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incidents.

At 10.40pm on Wednesday August 16, officers were called to a robbery at Boss Man Booze in Grove Road.

On Saturday, August 19, at 3.30pm, police responded to a robbery at WH Smith in Terminus Road.

And on Sunday, August 20, police attended Tesco Express in Seaside Road after a report of a robbery at 1.20pm.

Elliott Moore, 31, of College Road, Eastbourne, was arrested on Tuesday (August 22) and later charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of being in possession of a bladed article.

He has also been charged in relation to a burglary at Coop in Cornfield Road at 7.53am on Sunday, August 20.