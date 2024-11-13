Man remanded in custody charged with motoring offences following pursuit from Sussex into Kent
Officers responded to a call in East Grinstead, and a vehicle continued to Orpington where it was safely stopped.
Sussex Police said officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Specialist Enforcement Unit, and Tactical Firearms Unit were joined by officers from Kent Police and were also supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
The incident happened on the evening of November 10.
Following the incident, Sussex Police can confirm that George Smith, 33, of Hart Dyke Road, Swanley, was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, possession of a knife or bladed article in public, driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis, and driving without valid insurance.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 12.
Smith was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 10.