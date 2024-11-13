Man remanded in custody charged with motoring offences following pursuit from Sussex into Kent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody charged with motoring offences following a pursuit from Sussex into Kent.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded to a call in East Grinstead, and a vehicle continued to Orpington where it was safely stopped.

Sussex Police said officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Specialist Enforcement Unit, and Tactical Firearms Unit were joined by officers from Kent Police and were also supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The incident happened on the evening of November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been remanded in custody charged with motoring offences following a pursuit from Sussex into Kent. Picture by Jon Rigby

Following the incident, Sussex Police can confirm that George Smith, 33, of Hart Dyke Road, Swanley, was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for theft, fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark, possession of a knife or bladed article in public, driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis, and driving without valid insurance.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 12.

Smith was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 10.