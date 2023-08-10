A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of another man in Worthing town centre.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Police from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit launched an investigation, and Richard Dawkins, 53, of Northbrook Road, Broadwater, was charged with the rape of a man.

Dawkins appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge on Thursday, August 10, and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on September 7.