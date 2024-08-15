Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said a man has been remanded in custody charged with possessing ‘a large quantity of cannabis with intent to supply in Sussex’.

Police said this follows a check by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) on a black BMW.

Police said this vehicle was seen travelling on the A23 southbound at Hickstead at 10.40am on July 31.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Inside the boot of the vehicle a suitcase containing three large bags of cannabis was found. The bags had an estimated street value worth tens of thousands of pounds. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

"Following an investigation by Brighton CID, Sussex Police can confirm that Urim Muca, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid insurance.”

Police said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 1, where he was remanded in custody. Police added that he will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 29 to answer the charges.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “SEU officers work hard to target criminality on our roads, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs that cause so much harm in our communities.”