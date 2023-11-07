BREAKING

Man remanded in custody over offences at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations

A man has been remanded in custody, charged with motoring and drugs offences after police made an arrest at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
Officers were alerted to a motorcycle in Court Road in Lewes, which then travelled towards the main procession.

The rider was stopped by officers and security stewards and was arrested near the junction of Cliffe High Street and Friars Walk at about 7pm on Saturday, November 4, according to police.

Now, police can confirm that Matthew Ashby was arrested at the scene and was taken into custody.

Man remanded in custody over offences at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations. Photo: Jon RigbyMan remanded in custody over offences at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations. Photo: Jon Rigby
According to Sussex Police the 31-year-old electrician of Woodingdean, Brighton, was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Ashby appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 6, to answer the charges, and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 4 this year.

As legal proceedings are active in this case, officers investigating the incident have asked the public not to speculate about the incident online or on social media.