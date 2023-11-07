A man has been remanded in custody, charged with motoring and drugs offences after police made an arrest at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted to a motorcycle in Court Road in Lewes, which then travelled towards the main procession.

The rider was stopped by officers and security stewards and was arrested near the junction of Cliffe High Street and Friars Walk at about 7pm on Saturday, November 4, according to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, police can confirm that Matthew Ashby was arrested at the scene and was taken into custody.

Man remanded in custody over offences at the Lewes Bonfire celebrations. Photo: Jon Rigby

According to Sussex Police the 31-year-old electrician of Woodingdean, Brighton, was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Ashby appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 6, to answer the charges, and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on December 4 this year.