Man reported missing from Horsham

Sussex Police are searching for a missing man from Horsham.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Police said Lee, 39, was last seen yesterday [Tuesday] evening.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for 39-year-old missing Lee from Horsham.

“Lee was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday (12 March). He is 5’ 9” with short brown hair and has slight facial stubble. He was reported to be wearing a blue coat and carrying a black rucksack and is believed to be riding his motorbike.

Sussex Police are searching for 39-year-old missing Lee from Horsham. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police are searching for 39-year-old missing Lee from Horsham. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
“If you see Lee, please call 999 immediately and quote serial 1427 of 12/03.”

