Man reported missing from Horsham
Police said Lee, 39, was last seen yesterday [Tuesday] evening.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for 39-year-old missing Lee from Horsham.
“Lee was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday (12 March). He is 5’ 9” with short brown hair and has slight facial stubble. He was reported to be wearing a blue coat and carrying a black rucksack and is believed to be riding his motorbike.
“If you see Lee, please call 999 immediately and quote serial 1427 of 12/03.”
