Police said the victim was in the The Bridge Bar on February 2 when, at between 12.30am and 1.30am, he was struck on the head causing significant facial injuries which required surgery and ongoing medical treatment.

Sussex Police are hoping to identify witnesses who saw what happened, or who may have footage to further assist police enquiries.

If you have anything to report, please contact police online, or call 101, quoting reference 1074 of 03/02.