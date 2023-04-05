Edit Account-Sign Out
Man seen on CCTV spraying graffiti on East Sussex building charged after being located within five minutes by PCSO

A man who sprayed graffiti on an East Sussex building has been charged after being located by a PCSO within five minutes of police arriving, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Apr 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST

Police responded to a report of a man spraying graffiti on the outside of a building in West Quay, Newhaven at around 11:55am on Tuesday, April 4, police reported.

Sussex Police said a suspect identified as Andrew Bryant was seen on CCTV and swiftly located in under five minutes by a local PCSO.

Police said the 67-year-old, of Hillcrest Road, Newhaven, was arrested by officers nearby and has now been charged with criminal damage.

A man who sprayed graffiti on an East Sussex building has been charged after being located by a PCSO within five minutes of police arriving, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby
A man who sprayed graffiti on an East Sussex building has been charged after being located by a PCSO within five minutes of police arriving, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex Police said he has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear in Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 20.

Inspector Justin Ingham of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The speed at which we arrested this person shows the importance of our PCSOs, who form that crucial link between the police and our communities.

“They are key to the relationships we maintain within our neighbourhoods and there is no substitute for the local knowledge they bring.

“Graffiti and criminal damage causes significant harm to our communities and we will continue to work with our partners to identify offenders, bring them to justice and address the root causes of such behaviour.”