Man sentenced after committing thefts at Co-op shops across Hastings

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
A man has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after being convicted of more than 30 counts of theft from Co-op stores across Hastings.

Stephen Franks, 45, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after being convicted of 37 counts of theft from Co-op stores across the Hastings area, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: "During the sentencing on February 17, the court also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that prohibits Franks from entering any Co-op store in Sussex for 2 years.

"The prison sentence was imposed after Franks violated the terms of a suspended sentence, which he had received for previous theft offences.”

1. Stephen Franks, 45

Stephen Franks, 45, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after being convicted of 37 counts of theft from Co-op stores across the Hastings area. Photo: Sussex Police

