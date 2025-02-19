Stephen Franks, 45, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after being convicted of 37 counts of theft from Co-op stores across the Hastings area, said Sussex Police.
A spokesperson added: "During the sentencing on February 17, the court also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that prohibits Franks from entering any Co-op store in Sussex for 2 years.
"The prison sentence was imposed after Franks violated the terms of a suspended sentence, which he had received for previous theft offences.”