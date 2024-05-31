Man sentenced after stealing a bike and making threats with an angle grinder in Sussex
Sussex Police said George Jhugroo, 24, of Brookfields Avenue in Mitcham was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, May 23 following a guilty plea last month.
On May 28, 2023, police said the victim left his bike locked up in Kings Road, near Cavendish Place, in Brighton while he was on the lower seafront promenade.
A short while later, Sissex Police said the victim looked up to Kings Road to see sparks and a man, now known to be Jhugroo, using an angle grinder to remove the lock from his bike.
Police said members of the public gathered around Jhugroo, requesting he stop, and in response he threatened to assault them with the angle grinder.
After removing the lock, Sussex Police said Jhugroo rode off on the bike towards Norfolk Square.
Following the robbery, police said Jhugroo sustained an injury during an altercation, and the bike was later recovered.
The same day, Sussex Police said Jhugroo attended the Royal Sussex County hospital for treatment, where he was intercepted by police and arrested in relation to the matter.
He was then bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries, police added.
Sussex Police said Jhugroo was charged on February 5 with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
On April 4, police said Jhugroo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on May 23 to 33 months imprisonment.
Detective Constable James Botting said: “The swift action of witnesses reporting crucial detail ensured that police were able to quickly apprehend Jhugroo.
“We hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to others considering similar criminal activities.
“We are grateful to those who confronted Jhugroo, but we want to remind the public that their safety is paramount.
“If you witness a crime in progress, please act with caution and call 999 at the earliest opportunity.
“Your safety is more important than anything else."