A man has been issued with a three year football banning after he struck a woman with coins that he threw at a Brighton and Hove Albion game.

Police said that Stephen Shaw, 62, was caught on CCTV throwing coins inside the American Express Community Stadium.

“One coin struck a woman on the head inside the stadium during the incident on March 10”, a Sussex Police spokesperson added.

“Shaw was among the away supporters section during the fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

“He has been convicted and was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order which restricts his access to attending football matches.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 19, Shaw admitted assault by beating and throwing a missile in a spectators area, contrary to the Football Offences Act.”

Dedicated Football Policing Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “Shaw’s behaviour was totally unacceptable, he not only threw coins towards supporters but also caused injury to another fan inside the stadium.

"Officers were able to track the man outside and detain him due to the excellent CCTV system and work done by Brighton and Hove Albion staff at the time.

“The evidence against him was so clear that he had no choice but to plead guilty.

“Our priority is for all fans attending the stadium to be able to enjoy the game safely, and we will take action against the minority who put the safety and enjoyment of the game for other people at risk.”

A Brighton and Hove Albion FC club spokesperson said: "Mr Shaw's behaviour was shocking and unacceptable and has no place in modern society. In addition to his banning order and other punishments, he will not be welcome back at the Amex.

"We'd like to thank Sussex Police for their assistance in a successful outcome, and this outcome reinforces our zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social behaviour."

Shaw, formerly of Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, Nottinghamshire, was sentenced to a community discharge for 12 months, with £26 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £100 compensation, as well as the three-year Football Banning Order.