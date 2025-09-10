Man sentenced following serious assault in Eastbourne
Conor Lenham, 29, of The Sidings, Polegate, was found guilty at court this week of possessing an offensive weapon, police confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers were called on the evening of April 27, 2024 to reports of an assault involving a weapon on Terminus Road.
"At the scene, officers found a golf club; and following enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and mobile phone footage, Lenham was identified and arrested; at custody he was further arrested for possession of class A drugs.
"The victim was taken to hospital the same evening, where he was treated for his injuries, and was later discharged.
"At Lewes Crown Court on the September 4, Lenham pleaded guilty to the offence of possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
"He was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, along with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £187 fine.”
Neighbourhood Police Sergeant Tom Mele said: "This incident took place on a busy evening in the town centre where Lenham not only endangered the safety of his victim, but also the safety of other members of public.
“He brought with him a weapon that was used for the sole purpose of inflicting injury. Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated in our communities, and we continue to work relentlessly to tackle serious violence and disorder to help ensure our towns can be a safe place for everyone to live, work and visit.
“We also would like to thank witnesses to the incident for their support during the investigation."