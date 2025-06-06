Man sentenced following two violent assaults in Crawley and Burgess Hill pubs
Sussex Police said Luke Boughey, 46, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was convicted of two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent after separate incidents in Crawley and Burgess Hill in 2022.
He was sentenced on May 9, at Hove Crown Court, following a week-long trial which began on March 3.
Sussex Police said the first incident occurred on August 11, 2022 at the White Heart Pub in Crawley.
Police said Boughey assaulted a man with a pool cue following a disagreement over a game of pool.
The force said the victim suffered swelling and bruising to the face and head, along with a bleed to the brain.
Boughey received a four-year sentence for this assault.
Sussex Police said the second incident took place on November 13, 2022 at the Brewers Pub in Burgess Hill.
Police said Boughey struck another man in the face with a pool cue while the victim was speaking to a friend.
The force said the victim sustained a fractured cheek bone in three places.
He was sentenced to five years for this assault.
Boughey will serve his sentences consecutively.
DC Ellie Mannan, from the Crawley Investigations Team, said: “This was a shocking and violent pattern of behaviour that left two individuals with serious injuries.
“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated in our communities, and we hope this sentence brings some justice to the victims involved.”