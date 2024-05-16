Man sentenced following two violent assaults in Sussex
Joel Elliott, 34, of Springfield Road in Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday May 10 for sentencing after pleading guilty to the crimes.
Police said that on October 9, in the early hours of the morning in Trafalgar Street, Brighton, Elliott aggressively charged towards a man while holding a knife.
Elliott then threatened and slashed at the victim, causing multiple injuries before forcefully taking his backpack from him, which contained a wallet and other personal possessions, police added.
Less than two weeks later on October 22, a report was made to police by a woman who reported being attacked by Elliott at a Brighton address. Elliott attempted to strangle her and threatened her by holding a knife to her throat. His behaviour was described as intimidating, controlling, and threatening, police added.
Elliott was arrested on October 22 in relation to the allegations and charged the following day.
Police said that the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, rape, threats to kill, assault, threats with a knife in a private dwelling, engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour and suffocation.
Elliott appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 24, where he was remanded into custody.
At his plea hearings, Elliott pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, threats with a knife in a private dwelling, engaging in controlling/ coercive behaviour, and of suffocation. The pleas were accepted, and the prosecutor ordered that the rape charge should lie on file, police added.
Elliott was sentenced on Friday May 10 to a total of 10 years and six months imprisonment.
Detective Sergeant Victoria Thornton-Green said: “A man with complete disregard for the law, who is a danger to the community and who maliciously assaulted people simply because he felt he could, has been removed from the streets, which as a direct result are now a safer place.
“On October 9, 2023, the public came to the aid of the victim, who suffered multiple injuries as a result of Elliott's violent assault. On behalf of the victim, and Sussex Police as a whole, I would like to thank those who assisted, and also those who have helped our wider enquiries that have led us to this result.
“This outcome was made possible through the collaborative efforts of multiple departments within Sussex Police, all of whom worked tirelessly to ensure a thorough investigation and to secure justice for the victims, allowing them to begin their recovery and move forward with their lives."