Man sentenced for drugs and weapons offences after being stopped by officers in East Grinstead

Sussex Police said Callum Stuart, 25, was sentenced to four years in prison

A driver has been sentenced for his involvement in supplying cocaine in Sussex.

Sussex Police said Callum Stuart, 25, was stopped by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit in East Grinstead, who found ‘a large sum of cash’ inside the grey Audi S3 he was driving.

After further searches, police said cocaine worth an estimated £100,000 and £43,000 in cash was seized from an address where he was staying. They said weapons, including a knife and knuckle duster, were also seized.

Stuart was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 15.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The court was told how SEU officers were on patrol in East Grinstead when they stopped the Audi in Stoneleigh Close on January 10, 2022. Stuart, formerly a sports trainer of Greenfields Road, Horley, told officers that he had a knife and knuckle duster in his bag claiming that he had found the items earlier, herbal cannabis was also found.

“The discovery of the weapons and drugs during the search resulted in Stuart’s arrest. Two other men and a woman were also in the car at the time, and £1,500 was found in the glovebox.

“A further search at an address in London Road, East Grinstead, where Stuart was linked to, found 1.2 kilograms of cocaine and £43,000 in cash. Drugs paraphernalia, burner phones and documents detailing drug supply were also found.

“After an investigation by Horsham Community Investigation Team, Stuart was charged with six offences. These were being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (namely cocaine), two counts of acquiring, using or possession criminal property (known as money laundering), possession of cannabis, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in public (namely a knife and a knuckleduster).”

Police confirmed that Stuart pleaded guilty to all six charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “SEU officers routinely patrol the road network with the intention of disrupting criminal networks using the roads here in Sussex. We are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs, and other organised criminality, which cause so much harm in our communities. Following the investigation by our CIT team, Stuart had no choice but to plead guilty when the case went to court. We are pleased that this has been reflected in a significant custodial sentence in court.”