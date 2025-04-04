Man sentenced for manslaughter after fight outside Chichester pub

Kieran Egan. Photo: Sussex Police

A man who plead guilty to the manslaughter of David Hallatt has been jailed for seven years, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Egan, 31, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Hallatt during a trial at Hove Crown Court earlier this year. Dyce Barnfield, 32, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, was also tried and found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Egan was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court earlier today (Friday 4) for sentencing. Daniel Inns, 43, of Billingham Road, Stockton-on-Tees, also appeared for sentencing with Egan after he admitted a charge of affray in relation to the incident at Portsmouth Crown Court on 3 February. He was sentenced to a 10 month custodial sentence suspended for two years, Sussex Police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how 57-year-old dad David had been enjoying an evening with work colleagues at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street on June 20 2024 when he was assaulted by a man not known to him.

David Hallatt

Egan and Barnfield were also in the pub. Following the ejection of inns, who was known to David for behaving violently towards door staff, tensions flared and an altercation involving several people erupted outside the pub around 11pm.

At the conclusion of the incident, Egan punched David with ‘extreme force’, according to the police. David, an innocent bystander, had been trying to ease tensions and, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics on the scene, who commenced CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Egan was arrested and later charged with murder. Barnfield handed himself in later, on July 1 2024, and was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Inns, 43, of Billingham Road, Stockton-on-Tees, also appeared for sentencing with Egan after he admitted a charge of affray in relation to the incident at Portsmouth Crown Court on 3 February.

In a statement, David’s family said: “We are disappointed with the sentence, particularly in respect of Egan given the level of violence he displayed throughout the incident.

“However, we would like to personally thank the investigation team, the Senior Investigating Officer and the two Family Liaison Officers who are been there throughout. The police dog handler who was quickly on scene and managed to secure the suspects before they fled and to all the staff and witnesses that came forward to assist with enquiries.

“Our thanks also goes to the police officers and paramedics who fought to try and save David’s life. We thank you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Case Officer Detective Constable Elliott Lander, of the Major Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of David, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“A life has been cut short following what should have been an enjoyable evening at the pub. The behaviour displayed by Egan was totally unacceptable and ultimately cost a life.

“David was brazenly attacked and had no chance to defend himself. Egan will rightly now have to live with the devastating consequences of his actions.

“This was an extremely complex investigation with a lot of moving parts but ultimately the family will hopefully have some closure. We investigated immediately, with some good fortune an officer was close to the scene at the time of the offence, and so arrested Egan within a minute of the punch.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation.”