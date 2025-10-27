Man sentenced for rape of three 'vulnerable' teenage girls in West Sussex

A man who was sentenced for the rape of three ‘vulnerable’ teenage girls in West Sussex can now be revealed.

Sussex Police said Sahil Ali used social media to contact the girls, using violence and threats to rape and sexually abuse them between 2022 and 2024.

Police said the offences were often committed in his car, where he would overpower the vulnerable girls.

The 21-year-old stood trial and was found guilty at Lewes Crown Court on March 6 this year for seven counts of rape, one count of intentional strangulation, and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Sussex Police said Ali, a British national, formerly of an address in West Sussex, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with a further five years added on licence for dangerousness.

This means he will not be released automatically half way through serving his sentence, but must serve a minimum of two thirds of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Sussex Police said he was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, restricting his access to children and computer equipment, was also imposed until further order.

Police said the sentencing hearing was made on June 26 at Lewes Crown Court and initial reporting of the case outcome was delayed for legal reasons, but can now be revealed.

Following the sentencing, Detective Superintendent Andrew Harbour said: “Ali preyed on vulnerable teenage girls, making demands on them and using violence to make them comply.

“The case has had a profound impact on the three victims, and I commend them for their courage to come forward and report their experiences to the police.

“We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and encourage anyone impacted by these offences to come forward to us and report what has happened.

“After a trial, Ali was found guilty of the offences, and he is now serving a significant custodial sentence.”

Guidance for victims of rape and sexual assault about help and support is available online here.

Further guidance on how Sussex Police investigates reports of rape and serious sexual assault is available online here.