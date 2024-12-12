Man sentenced for role in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Sussex

A man has been jailed for his role in supplying class A drugs in Sussex.

Sussex Police said Sean Clayton, 37, was linked to the “Loco” drugs line between North London and Brighton.

The drugs line, known as a County Line, supplied heroin and crack cocaine.

Police said Clayton was linked to the supply of the drugs through his personal phone records.

Surrey Police and Sussex Police's Operation Centurion team worked to investigate the case.

The joint team was set up in September 2020 to target cross-county drugs gangs, and works alongside the Metropolitan Police to use intelligence to disrupt organised drugs groups.

Sussex Police said Clayton was arrested after a missing teenager from London was found in Brighton in possession of more than 100 wraps of class A drugs.

At Brighton Crown Court on Friday, November 29, he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Clayton, of Nuthurst Place, Brighton, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer PC Lee Munday from the Op Centurion team said: “After locating a missing teenager in London in possession of drugs, we launched an investigation.

“Working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police, we were able to demonstrate Clayton’s links to the ‘Loco’ drugs line.

“We are determined to disrupt the supply of class A drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“Clayton has now admitted the charges in court and we are pleased that an offender has received a significant custodial sentence.”