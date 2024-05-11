Man seriously injured after assault at bus stop outside West Sussex
Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened early this morning (Saturday, May 11).
"Police were called at around 1.20am after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted on Victoria Road, at the bus stop outside The Jack Fairman, in Horley,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.
“Were you in the Victoria Road area of Horley around 1am this morning? If you witnessed the assault or have any dashcam or mobile footage of the area at the time, please contact us quoting PR/45240052743.”
You contact Surrey Police via webchat, fill an online report or by calling 101.
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.