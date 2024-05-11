Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Horley.

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened early this morning (Saturday, May 11).

"Police were called at around 1.20am after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted on Victoria Road, at the bus stop outside The Jack Fairman, in Horley,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.

Surrey Police (Stock image / National World)

“Were you in the Victoria Road area of Horley around 1am this morning? If you witnessed the assault or have any dashcam or mobile footage of the area at the time, please contact us quoting PR/45240052743.”

You contact Surrey Police via webchat, fill an online report or by calling 101.