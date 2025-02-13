Man ‘seriously injured’ after St Leonards knife attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was ‘seriously injured with a knife’ at an address in Marline Road, St Leonards.

Police said that emergency services responded to the scene following a report that three men had attended the address and attacked the victim on Thursday, February 13 at around 12.05am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The victim, a 23-year-old local man, sustained serious knife wounds to his head and arms, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

"Officers and dog units searched the surrounding area, but no suspects have been identified at this stage.”

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said, "We are appealing to any potential witnesses, particularly anyone who may have seen three men in or around Marline Road at approximately 12am on Thursday, February 13.

"This distressing incident has understandably caused concern within the local community, and a team is working diligently, conducting enquiries, and maintaining a visible presence in the area.

"If you have any information, if you saw something, or if you have any relevant footage, it could be crucial to our investigation and helping to identify those responsible.”

Reports to police can be made online or by calling 101, quoting reference 7 of 13/02.