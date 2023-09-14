BREAKING
Man seriously injured following attack at Bexhill music event

A man was seriously injured after he was attacked at a music event in Bexhill, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Sussex Police said the victim was at a concert on the lawns behind the De La Warr Pavilion when he was assaulted by an unknown man around 10pm on Saturday (September 9).

Police said the assault caused him to fall to the ground, where he was then kicked by the same suspect and a second man. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury, police added.

Sussex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the unprovoked assault.

A police spokesperson said: “The area was busy with people at the time of the assault and officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened. Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 832 of 11/09.”