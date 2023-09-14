A man was seriously injured after he was attacked at a music event in Bexhill, police said.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said the victim was at a concert on the lawns behind the De La Warr Pavilion when he was assaulted by an unknown man around 10pm on Saturday (September 9).

Police said the assault caused him to fall to the ground, where he was then kicked by the same suspect and a second man. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury, police added.

Police

Sussex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the unprovoked assault.