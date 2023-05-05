Edit Account-Sign Out
Man 'seriously injured' following Hastings attack

A man was seriously injured following an attack involving six people, police said today (Friday, May 5).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th May 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:26 BST

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a report of the assault between the group of people in East Parade, which happened at around 9pm on Monday (May 1).

Sussex Police said it was reported that during the assault a man was attacked with a bottle.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers located a victim, a 42-year-old man, who was treated by colleagues from SECamb at the scene.

"He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The man was with another man and a 14-year-old boy.

“Specialist units, including forensic teams, remained at the scene.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released on police bail until July 27.

“Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 1405 of 01/05.

"Alternatively this information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”