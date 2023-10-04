A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked on Hastings seafront in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, October 3), police said.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the beach at Denmark Place, opposite The Carlisle, around 4am on Tuesday after a man was found with serious facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He was taken into custody, interviewed, and then released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.