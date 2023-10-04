BREAKING
Man seriously injured following Hastings seafront attack

A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked on Hastings seafront in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, October 3), police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:03 BST
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the beach at Denmark Place, opposite The Carlisle, around 4am on Tuesday after a man was found with serious facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He was taken into custody, interviewed, and then released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

"Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who saw any disturbances in the town centre area around that time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 144 of 03/10.”