A man suffered serious injuries following an assault outside Hastings Pier, police said.

As part of its investigation, Sussex Police has released an image of two people officers would like to speak to in connect with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “At 6.15pm on Saturday, June 24, officers received a report of an altercation outside Hastings Pier.

“A 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police have released this image of the two people they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

“Police believe the two people in these CCTV images may be able to help them with their enquiries.