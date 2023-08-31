BREAKING
Man seriously injured in attack outside Hastings Pier

A man suffered serious injuries following an assault outside Hastings Pier, police said.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:39 BST

As part of its investigation, Sussex Police has released an image of two people officers would like to speak to in connect with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “At 6.15pm on Saturday, June 24, officers received a report of an altercation outside Hastings Pier.

“A 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Police have released this image of the two people they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice have released this image of the two people they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police
“Police believe the two people in these CCTV images may be able to help them with their enquiries.

“Any witnesses or anyone who recognises them are asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1259 of 24/06.”