Man seriously injured in collision near Cross in Hand: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said a man was seriously injured on Monday, May 20, at around 6.25pm. They said the incident took place on the junction of the A267 and A272, just north of Cross in Hand.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A black Ford Ranger and a blue Yamaha motorcycle were involved in the collision, resulting in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“It is believed there were multiple witnesses to the collision, including the driver of a transit style van, and we urge anyone who saw what happened, or has footage that could assist the investigation to come forward.
“You can contact us by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting serial 1110 of 20/05.”