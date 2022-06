Emergency services were called to the Tangmere Roundabout just before 2 am to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

A 53-year-old man, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Police have asked to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

They have also asked anyone with relevant dash cam footage to get in touch by emailing [email protected], quoting Op Heydon.

A27 HALNAKER / BOXGROVE 2 AM 11-6-22 CAR TOOK OFF OVER LARGE ROUNDABOUT AND ENDED UPSIDE DOWN IN BUSHES ON THE OTHER SIDE