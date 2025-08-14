A man suffered a head injury and broken bones after being attacked in Hastings during the early hours of the morning, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and information following the assault.

Police said the man is still receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Hastings in the early hours of Saturday, August 2.

“At around 3.25am, police were called to Cornwallis Gardens following reports that a man had been assaulted.

“The victim, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries, including a head injury, broken bones and extensive bruising. He is still receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around Cornwallis Gardens or Cornwallis Terrace, between midnight and 3.30am that morning, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“The suspect is described as white, bare-chested, of muscular build and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist officers, is asked to contact police. You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 169 of 02/08.”