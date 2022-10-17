Man 'seriously injured' in Horsham hit-and-run
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with an unknown vehicle in Horsham on Sunday (October 16).
Emergency services were called to Rusper Road shortly after 9.30pm to reports of a pedestrian lying in the road with serious injuries.
Investigating officers believe he may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle which then failed to stop.
The man, 29, from Horsham, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.
Police would like to speak to anyone who has information which could help with the investigation, particularly people who were around the area of Littlehaven Railway Station between 9.20pm and 9.45pm.
Contact [email protected], quoting Operation Grimsby.