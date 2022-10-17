Emergency services were called to Rusper Road shortly after 9.30pm to reports of a pedestrian lying in the road with serious injuries.

Investigating officers believe he may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle which then failed to stop.

The man, 29, from Horsham, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information which could help with the investigation, particularly people who were around the area of Littlehaven Railway Station between 9.20pm and 9.45pm.