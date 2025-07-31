A man was seriously injured after being attacked in St Leonards, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police say they are now appealing for information about the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On Friday (July 25) at 4.50pm, officers responded to a report of a fight in an alley near Mildenhall Drive, St Leonards.

Police were called to the incident in St Leonards

“The 34-year-old victim was said to have been assaulted by three men. One suspect was reported to have been in possession of a metal bar.

“The victim attended hospital for treatment of serious injuries, however they are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Enquiries to establish exactly what happened and identify witnesses and CCTV are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1097 of 25/07.”