Man seriously injured in St Leonards attack following reports of 'fight in alley'
He was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
Police say they are now appealing for information about the attack.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On Friday (July 25) at 4.50pm, officers responded to a report of a fight in an alley near Mildenhall Drive, St Leonards.
“The 34-year-old victim was said to have been assaulted by three men. One suspect was reported to have been in possession of a metal bar.
“The victim attended hospital for treatment of serious injuries, however they are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Enquiries to establish exactly what happened and identify witnesses and CCTV are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1097 of 25/07.”