A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Blackman Avenue around 3pm on Tuesday, January 3 following reports of a collision involving a grey Jaguar and a group of pedestrians.

Police said the car had been seen driving up and down Blackman Avenue prior to the collision, and made off afterwards in the direction of the traffic lights at Battle Road.

Police

Police added one of the pedestrians suffered serious injuries requiring hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

