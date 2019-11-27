Man shot by air weapon in Uckfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck in the chest by an air weapon pellet in Uckfield.

Officers were alerted to someone firing an air weapon in the vicinity of Uckfield High Street at 6.47pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Uckfield High Street. Picture: Peter Cripps

A man who opened his door was shot in the chest by a pellet, said police, which left a mark on his skin. A window at his property was also damaged.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Another resident had a front door window damaged and a parked car sustained damage to its windscreen.

“Two people were seen running away. Officers searched the area but were unable to trace the offenders.

Anyone who saw or heard anything of what happened, who were themselves affected or who may have information or CCTV footage that could assist officers is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1270 of 19/11.

“Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.”