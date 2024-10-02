Man sought by police following indecent exposure incidents in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police has issued an urgent appeal for information following reports of a man exposing himself in Eastbourne.

Police said a man in his 30s is reported to have approached women on Wednesday, September 25, in Green Street and Sunday, September 29, in Bay Pond Road and asked for their help after stating he was injured.

He has then gone on to indecently expose himself to them, police added.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said, "These are concerning reports, and we are undertaking multiple lines of enquiry to identify a suspect.

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public for information following reports of a man exposing himself in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex Police

"CCTV enquiries are currently underway, and we ask anyone who may have footage to assist the investigation to contact police.

"We ask you remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

"If you have information, or can help identify the man seen in the photograph, you can make a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 631 of 29/09. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”