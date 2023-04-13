Man sought by police in relation to shoplifting and burglary offences in Eastbourne and Wealden found

Wanted man Amos Smith has been located by Sussex Police.
The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, was wanted in connection with a number of offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas.
He was located by police this afternoon (April 13) .
A man who was sought by police in relation to a number of shoplifting, burglary and public order offences in the Eastbourne and Wealden areas has been found, police have confirmed.
