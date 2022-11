Police have issued an appeal on social media following an assault in the Vestry in South Street on September 29.

Anyone who know him should contact police on 101 or online quoting the reference 47220182792.

Chichester Police posted on Twitter this afternoon: “We’re keen to speak to this man in relation to an assault at The Vestry in South Street, Chichester, on 29 September. Do you recognise him, or is this you? Contact us, quoting reference 47220182792.”