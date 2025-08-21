Man sought following assault in East Sussex which left victim with facial injuries
Police said that on August 3, at around 1.45am, it was reported that a man ran up Queens Road, towards the direction of Brighton Station, and punched the victim as he passed.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “This was said to have happened near to the Rossi Bar, and as a result, the victim sustained facial injuries.
“We are working to establish the identity of the man, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.
“Officers would also like to speak with the man seen in the images in connection with ongoing enquiries.
“If you have any information, you can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 118 of 03/08.”