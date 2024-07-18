Man spiked then assaulted outside of East Sussex shop
Sussex Police said that the incidents took place outside of a shop in Western Road, near Clarence Square in Brighton on June 27, between 7pm and 8pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 40-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested in connection with the report, on suspicion of false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance, and assault. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.
"There are believed to have been many witnesses to the incident, and we urge anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the area to contact police.
"You can contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1465 of 27/06.”