Man spiked then assaulted outside of East Sussex shop

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been reportedly spiked and assaulted outside a shop in East Sussex, which has lead to a police appeal.

Sussex Police said that the incidents took place outside of a shop in Western Road, near Clarence Square in Brighton on June 27, between 7pm and 8pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 40-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested in connection with the report, on suspicion of false imprisonment, administering a noxious substance, and assault. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are believed to have been many witnesses to the incident, and we urge anyone who saw what happened or has footage of the area to contact police.

"You can contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1465 of 27/06.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice