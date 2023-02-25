A man has been stabbed following an incident in Bexhill last night (Friday, February 24).

Officers were called to London Road before midnight last night and a man was taken to hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing’.

According to police, there will be increased patrols in the area while investigations take place.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of an altercation outside a premises in London Road, Bexhill, at about 11.50pm on Friday, February 24.

London Road, Bexhill

"A man sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital. It is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community, and officers are investigating.

“There will be increased high-visibility patrols being carried out as part of the investigation and for reassurance.

