Officers were called to London Road before midnight last night and a man was taken to hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing’.
According to police, there will be increased patrols in the area while investigations take place.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of an altercation outside a premises in London Road, Bexhill, at about 11.50pm on Friday, February 24.
"A man sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital. It is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community, and officers are investigating.
“There will be increased high-visibility patrols being carried out as part of the investigation and for reassurance.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1488 of 24/02.”