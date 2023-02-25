Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man stabbed in Bexhill in 'isolated incident'

A man has been stabbed following an incident in Bexhill last night (Friday, February 24).

By Joe Stack
6 hours ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 2:08pm

Officers were called to London Road before midnight last night and a man was taken to hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a stabbing’.

According to police, there will be increased patrols in the area while investigations take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of an altercation outside a premises in London Road, Bexhill, at about 11.50pm on Friday, February 24.

Most Popular
London Road, Bexhill

"A man sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and was taken to hospital. It is believed to be an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the wider community, and officers are investigating.

“There will be increased high-visibility patrols being carried out as part of the investigation and for reassurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 1488 of 24/02.”