Man stabbed outside Horsham bar
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside Mungo’s Bar in Park Place, Horsham, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, Sussex Police confirmed. He has since been treated and discharged.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers attended the scene and detained a suspect. A bladed article was recovered nearby.
“18-year-old Santon Dhar, of Ifield Road, Crawley, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis.
“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 20 January.
“A 22-year-old man from Southwark, London, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm; he has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with any video footage or information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240248289.