Man stabbed outside Horsham bar

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 18:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 18:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An 18-year-old has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside Mungo’s Bar in Park Place, Horsham, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, Sussex Police confirmed. He has since been treated and discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers attended the scene and detained a suspect. A bladed article was recovered nearby.

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham. Photo: National WorldA man has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham. Photo: National World
A man has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham. Photo: National World

“18-year-old Santon Dhar, of Ifield Road, Crawley, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 20 January.

“A 22-year-old man from Southwark, London, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm; he has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with any video footage or information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240248289.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice