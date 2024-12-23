Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 18-year-old has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident outside Mungo’s Bar in Park Place, Horsham, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds, Sussex Police confirmed. He has since been treated and discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Officers attended the scene and detained a suspect. A bladed article was recovered nearby.

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Horsham. Photo: National World

“18-year-old Santon Dhar, of Ifield Road, Crawley, has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 20 January.

“A 22-year-old man from Southwark, London, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm; he has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with any video footage or information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240248289.