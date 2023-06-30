Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault, which left a man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’

Police said the ‘serious assault’ happened at the Harbour Hotel on Kings Road, Brighton, between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday, June 17.

“A 30-year-old man from Brighton suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone who has information that could assist them with their investigation.”

If you have any information, which could help, please contact Sussex Police via 101 or online, quoting 196 of 17/06. (National World / Stock image)

