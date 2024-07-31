Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man remains in hospital days after a serious assault in East Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following a report that a ‘man was seriously assaulted’ in Church Road, Hove – near the junction of Second Avenue – at around 11.05pm on Saturday (July 27).

"A man in his 50s sustained serious facial injuries and a bleed on the brain during the incident, and he was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

"Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation. Photo: National World / stock image

"It is believed that there were many witnesses to the incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.”