Man suffers 'bleed on the brain' after assault in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:07 BST
A man remains in hospital days after a serious assault in East Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following a report that a ‘man was seriously assaulted’ in Church Road, Hove – near the junction of Second Avenue – at around 11.05pm on Saturday (July 27).

"A man in his 50s sustained serious facial injuries and a bleed on the brain during the incident, and he was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

"Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex Police has launched an investigation. Photo: National World / stock image
"It is believed that there were many witnesses to the incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.”

You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1592 of 27/07.