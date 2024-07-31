Man suffers 'bleed on the brain' after assault in East Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses following a report that a ‘man was seriously assaulted’ in Church Road, Hove – near the junction of Second Avenue – at around 11.05pm on Saturday (July 27).
"A man in his 50s sustained serious facial injuries and a bleed on the brain during the incident, and he was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time,” a police spokesperson said.
"Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Hove on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
"It is believed that there were many witnesses to the incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.”
You can make a report to the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1592 of 27/07.